Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 113 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,822,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 30,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $247.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.99 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

