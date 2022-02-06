Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 7,281 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.58 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

