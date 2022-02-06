Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.21.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18. Match Group has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

