McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $262.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.42.

McKesson stock opened at $265.56 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $271.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

