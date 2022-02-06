Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 60 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 42.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 66.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $190.33 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.