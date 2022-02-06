Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 440 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Centene by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,510,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

