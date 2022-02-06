Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $307,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,687,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after buying an additional 1,164,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 1,120,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

