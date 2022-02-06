Melalie (MEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,300.00

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Melalie has a total market cap of $167,527.50 and approximately $36,300.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Melalie Profile

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,302,714 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

