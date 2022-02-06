Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.