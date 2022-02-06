Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

