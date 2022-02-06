Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.30. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

