Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

