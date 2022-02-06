Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MX. UBS Group raised their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.97. 314,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,813. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.81. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$65.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

