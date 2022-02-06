MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. MGP Ingredients accounts for about 2.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of MGP Ingredients worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

