Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,595,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 70,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 100,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 160,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,321,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

