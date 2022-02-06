Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

