Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $765,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,039. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.85 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.