Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $98.06 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.49 or 0.07205406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.39 or 0.99858059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

