Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $48.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. 139,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,894. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

