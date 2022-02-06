Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE MCW opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

