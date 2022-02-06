MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report sales of $36.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $142.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

A number of research firms have commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

