Mizuho Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $650.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $730.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.45.

INTU stock opened at $544.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

