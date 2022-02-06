Morgan Stanley Lowers Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target to €52.00

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cargotec stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

