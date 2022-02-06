Morgan Stanley Lowers Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target to €52.00

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Cargotec stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $60.33.
About Cargotec
