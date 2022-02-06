MovieBloc Trading 20% Higher This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $92.72 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109909 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

