Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.32. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

