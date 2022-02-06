MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.40. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 31,010 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

