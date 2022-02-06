Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.