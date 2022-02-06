Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 4th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend by 86.7% over the last three years.

NATH stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

