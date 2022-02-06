National Bank Financial Comments on Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AKU. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.74. Akumin has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

