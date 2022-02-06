National Bank Financial Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter.
Shares of FR stock opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.13. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$25.75.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,007,000. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,821 shares of company stock worth $271,880 and sold 134,100 shares worth $2,183,998.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
