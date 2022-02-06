National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$13.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

KGC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 2,025,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

