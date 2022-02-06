National Bank Financial Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$62.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

TRMLF opened at $38.72 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

