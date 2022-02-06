National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,248. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

