National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

NATI stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,178 shares of company stock worth $977,023 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

