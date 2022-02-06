Natixis Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804,955 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

