Natixis Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Natixis raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

HD stock opened at $359.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.