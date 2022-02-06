Natixis Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 338,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,000. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Ventas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth $196,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of VTR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

