Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.74. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

