Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $259,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.12. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

