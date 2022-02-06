Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 403,767 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $232,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $183.36 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

