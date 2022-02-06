Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $236.15 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.40% of Eaton worth $236,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $151.00 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

