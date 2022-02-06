Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 20,409 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $247,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

Shares of SPGI opened at $414.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.