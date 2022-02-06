Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 90,273 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $312,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 69.3% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 92.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 149.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,097,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 53.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.49 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

