Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 15,977 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,460,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $200,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

