Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.65

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.65 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 540400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

