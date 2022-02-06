New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NEN opened at $82.44 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

