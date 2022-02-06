New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26.

NJR stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.