New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating costs rose 17.8% during the quarter. Including, The Athletic, management anticipates adjusted operating costs to increase approximately 18-22% in first-quarter 2022. On the flip side, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well.”

NYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

