NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $72.89 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

