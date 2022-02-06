NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $957,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.57 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.